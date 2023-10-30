Monaco's Best
In brief

Maya Jah restaurant closed for repairs

By Sarah Incari
Published on 30 October 2023
maya-jay-restaurant
Maya Jah opened in the Principality in 2017 - © Maya Jah
According to La Gazette de Monaco, the establishment closed a little earlier than planned after an explosion in the kitchen on Wednesday 25 October. 

Located on Avenue Princesse Grace, the restaurant was a must for lovers of Mediterranean and Oriental cuisine. They will now have to wait a while before they can enjoy Chef El Hajraoui’s delicious creations again. The restaurant was originally due to close at the end of service on Saturday 28 October, but a grease trap explosion earlier in the week brought the closure forward by 48 hours.

The system that separates water and grease – discharging grease into the waste water system is banned – was already cracked, the newspaper reports, but repairs were planned. As for rumours of a change in the type of cuisine – Greek or Italian – the patron is keeping things under wraps, although he did say a change was on the cards.