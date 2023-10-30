Mexico Grand Prix: podium for Charles Leclerc

The Scuderia Ferrari’s Monegasque driver finished third in an eventful race won by Max Verstappen (Red Bull) ahead of Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes).

Charles Leclerc started from pole position and finished the Mexican Grand Prix in third place on Sunday, after a complicated start that saw him hit Sergio Perez (Red Bull), who was forced to retire in front of his home crowd.

“Honestly, I had nowhere to go when we set off. I was stuck between the two Red Bulls and unfortunately I hit Checo (Sergio Perez). But I had nowhere to go,” he said. “My car was damaged, but we tried to make the most of our race after that. That’s life. I’m disappointed, and I’m sorry that Checo (Perez)’s race ended the way it did, but I didn’t hit him on purpose.”

Verstappen makes history again

After the restart, the driver from the Principality had more issues, particularly against Max Verstappen’s Red Bull and Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes. “We struggled a bit with the hard tyres after the second start. Lewis (Hamilton) was very fast on mediums and managed the wear on his tires very well. They were simply better today (Sunday).”

Third across the line, Charles Leclerc claimed his third podium of the season. As for Max Verstappen, he wrote another chapter of history with his 16th victory of the season, the 51st of his career. The next event is the Brazilian Grand Prix in São Paulo next Sunday.