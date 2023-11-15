Monaco's Best
In brief

Hand in your unused glasses at Fontvieille shopping centre

Published on 15 November 2023
lunettes
All types of glasses and prescriptions are accepted. © Unsplash
- 15 November 2023
Four collection boxes will be available until 26 November. 

Ahead of the European Week for Waste Reduction (EWWR), to be held in the Principality from 21 to 26 November, the Department of the Environment is launching a collection campaign for prescription glasses and sunglasses in line with the theme for this year’s EWWR, “Packaging” and the “3Rs”: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.

Head over to the entrance at the Fontvieille shopping mall and you’ll see four boxes where you can drop off your different pairs of glasses according to their correction type: long sight, short sight, astigmatism and one for those that don’t fall into the first three categories. The glasses that are collected will be donated to the Monegasque charity “Semeurs d’Espoir” (Sowers of Hope).

The four boxes are located at the entrance to the Fontvieille shopping centre. © Communication Department

The objective of the 2023 EWWR campaign, which is open to all motivated and committed stakeholders wishing to lead awareness-raising initiatives about waste reduction, is to inform the general public about the use of packaging and encourage the reuse of materials,” reads the Government’s website..

Single-use plastic waste banned in 2024

If you would like to take part in an initiative or start one of your own, you can:

  • Sign up directly on the EWWR platform via this link https://ewwr.eu/take-part/#action_developer if you are already familiar with the approach.
  • Or contact the Environment Department by sending an e-mail to environnement@gouv.mc or calling 98 98 83 41.