Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Story

Las Vegas Grand Prix : unbeatable Verstappen, brilliant Leclerc

By Romain Boisaubert
Published on 21 November 2023
1 minute read
Charles-Leclerc-Ferrari
Charles Leclerc fought a great battle with Sergio Perez (Photo © Scuderia Ferrari)
By Romain Boisaubert
- 21 November 2023
1 minute read

The now three-time world champion won the race, ahead of Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez. 

After Miami and Austin, the third American Grand Prix of the season lived up to all its promises.

What with Max Verstappen’s 18th victory (Red Bull), the fabulous battle on the track between Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and Sergio Perez (Red Bull) and the hard-fought fourth place by Esteban Ocon (Alpine) who had started 16th on the Grid, the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix will go down in history.

An enjoyable fight on the track for Charles Leclerc

Starting in pole position, Charles Leclerc was pushed off the track on the first turn by a Max Verstappen on the rampage. But the Monegasque pilot never gave up throughout the race, stealing second place from Sergio Perez in the final lap.

“I mean what a race. Honestly, I enjoyed it so much.  I am of course disappointed to only finish second but at the end that was the best we could do,” said the Monegasque driver after the race.

Hugo Micallef shines in Las Vegas watched by Charles Leclerc

“At the start it was very tricky because I think Max (Verstappen) on the inside lost a little bit of grip and rode me on the outside. But then we had the pace, we passed him back. We were really strong overall. Second place with a lot of fights, honestly, I enjoyed it.” 

The next event is at the weekend in Abu Dhabi, the last Grand Prix of the season.