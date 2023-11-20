Hugo Micallef shines in Las Vegas, watched by Charles Leclerc

Hugo Micallef won his 9th fight with Charles Leclerc in the audience (Photo all rights reserved)

The Monegasque (-63,503 kg) beat Austrian Sergio Odabai by TKO (technical knockout) at the start of the fifth round, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday evening.

Hugo Micallef’s unbeaten run continues. With nine wins, two of which before the final bell, and 0 defeats, the boxer from the Prinicipality once again showed the full extent of his talent a few weeks after his first knockout victory in Monaco.

In his first transatlantic bout, Hugo Micallef clearly outclassed Sergio Odabai, cheered on by his childhood friend Charles Leclerc, who was in Las Vegas to take part in the next Grand Prix and who came to support the 25-year-old boxer.

Hugo Micallef undefeated since turning pro

After the victory was announced, Charles Leclerc even went into the ring to congratulate Hugo Micallef. This weekend, it will be Hugo’s turn to encourage his buddy in the paddocks at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“Hugo dominated his opponent throughout the four rounds,” said André Micallef, President of ASM Boxe and Vice-President of the Monegasque Boxing Federation.

“His coach made the wise decision to stop the fight before the fifth. However, it was a hard-fought battle with the Austrian, who never gave up. Hugo hit him hard in the second round, and Odabai had to spit out his mouthguard.”

Hugo Micallef’s next fight is scheduled to take place in early 2024, before focusing on qualifying for the upcoming Paris Olympics.