What medals are awarded on National Day?

The physical education and sports medals were awarded at the Stade Louis-II on Friday. © Eric Mathon / Prince's Palace

The traditional ceremony takes place a few days before the Prince’s Day festivities.

Prince Albert II presented the decorations of the Order of Saint Charles on Friday afternoon, in the Cour d’Honneur at the Prince’s Palace. Doctor Alain Frère, who helped Prince Rainier III launch the Principality’s first Circus Festival, was awarded the rank of Grand Officer, the highest of the Order’s four distinctions – Knight, Officer, Commander and Grand Officer.

“We are very attached to the Princely Family”: Monaco celebrates National Day 2023

Also on Friday, the Sovereign presented the medals of the Order of the Grimaldis, as well as those for Physical Education and Sport, at the Stade Louis-II, with Princess Charlene in attendance. 61 people were recognised for their performance as coaches, trainers, or administrators in the sporting world.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène headed for the Stade Louis-II, the sports hub of the Principality. © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

Then on Saturday, Princess Caroline presented the distinctions of the ‘Ordre du Mérite Culturel’, which rewards individuals who have contributed to the development of the arts, letters or sciences in Monaco. On the same day, Prince Albert II presented several medals of honour to volunteers, National merit medals for blood donors, and Monegasque Red Cross medals of recognition.

© Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

Picture highlights from Monaco’s National Day

On Sunday, National Day, Prince Albert II presented ranks and insignia to 35 members of the Public Forces who had been promoted this year, in addition to medals of Honour and Labour to 15 members of the Prince’s Palace staff.