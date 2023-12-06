Exceptional day of Christmas shopping at La Condamine

Forty neighbourhood bars, restaurants and shops are taking part in the "Monaco Christmas Rendez-vous". ©Monaco Shop Rendez-vous

On 14 December, forty local businesses will be taking part in the initiative.

From shops to restaurants and bars, La Condamine will be a particularly festive place on Thursday 14 December. Entertainment, exclusive offers, discounts and other surprises are on the programme for this first-ever “Monaco Christmas Rendez-vous,” organised by the Espace Commercial de la Condamine, with the support of the Prince’s Government and in partnership with the Carlo and Artcom apps.

“From fashionistas looking for the latest trends to food connoisseurs in search of local culinary delights, shoppers can discover the diverse offerings of Monaco’s finest establishments,” promises the event organiser.

You can find the list of participating businesses with their respective offers and the programme for the day on the event’s website .