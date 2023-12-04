A “Sports Village” at Port Hercule

The new event organised by Monaco Town Council will run from 15 December to 7 January in the Darse Sud of the Monaco port.

A few weeks ago, the local Monegasque community learned that the traditional ice rink would be absent for the second year running. Usually set up at the Stade Nautique Rainier III, the rink was deemed too energy-consuming in 2022, and was replaced by a Roller Station for the winter. This year, it will not be a roller circuit but a «Sports Village» that will complement the Christmas Village on Quai Albert Ier.

Will the ice rink ever return to Monaco?

What will it include? A high ropes course (from age 8), a climbing structure with several coloured routes representing different difficulty levels (from age 6) and 3 obstacle courses inspired by the famous TV game Ninja Warrior, of increasing difficulty by age group: “P’tit Ninja” for children aged 3 to 6; “Ninja Kid” for 6-12 year olds and “Ninja Hero” for teenagers aged 12 and over. The latter two circuits will be over 50 metres long.

Plus, for the first time in the Principality: a 180-metre zipline. Brave souls will be able to fly over the Route de la Piscine, starting from the highest diving board at the Stade Nautique Rainier swimming pool.

Dates and times

Friday 15 to Friday 22 December:

Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 4 pm to 10.30 pm

Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am to 10.30 pm

During the school holidays:

Every day from 11 am to 10.30 pm

Exceptions:

Sunday 24 December, from 11 am to 7.30 pm

Sunday 31 December, from 11 am to 2.30 pm

Prices