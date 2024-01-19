260 vacancies at the Fairmont Monte-Carlo hotel

A recruitment fair is planned on 31 January.

The Principality’s luxury hotel, with its 596 rooms and suites, is looking to recruit staff for the summer period. Like last year, over 200 vacancies (260 to be precise!) will be available.

The Fairmont invites potential applicants to attend a recruitment day in its Grand Salon on 31 January, from 9 am to 6 pm, There are vacancies in the hospitality and catering sectors, as well as in sales, beauty, wellness, maintenance, and service. It’s an opportunity to work in a hotel that has become legendary because it is situated on the famous Monaco Grand Prix bend, considered to be the slowest on the circuit and where overtaking is difficult.

Recruitment day at Nice airport

The list of job profiles and all relevant information is available via this link or by e-mail at fmc.recrutement@fairmont.com.