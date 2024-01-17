Recruitment day at Nice airport

You can find out about the 200 job vacancies at Terminal 1. Photo all rights reserved.

There are almost 200 vacancies to be filled.

Nice Côte d’Azur Airport and its staff look forward to seeing you on 25 January at Terminal 1, between 9.30 am and 3.30 pm. In partnership with France Travail (formerly Pôle Emploi), the recruitment day is an opportunity to showcase a range of different job vacancies. Some of these can be found on the France Travail website, by searching for #EmploiAeroportNice.

Some are seasonal or fixed-term contracts, others are permanent positions. Here are some of the positions available:

VIP Host/Hostess

Baggage /passenger service agents

Runway personnel

Operations officer

Parking attendant

Customer service agent

Infrastructure technicians

Car valet

