Events

Recruitment day at Nice airport

By Paul Charoy
Published on 17 January 2024
1 minute read
aeroport-de-nice-3
You can find out about the 200 job vacancies at Terminal 1. Photo all rights reserved.
There are almost 200 vacancies to be filled.

Nice Côte d’Azur Airport and its staff look forward to seeing you on 25 January at Terminal 1, between 9.30 am and 3.30 pm. In partnership with France Travail (formerly Pôle Emploi), the recruitment day is an opportunity to showcase a range of different job vacancies. Some of these can be found on the France Travail website, by searching for #EmploiAeroportNice.

Some are seasonal or fixed-term contracts, others are permanent positions. Here are some of the positions available:

  • VIP Host/Hostess
  • Baggage /passenger service agents
  • Runway personnel
  • Operations officer
  • Parking attendant
  • Customer service agent
  • Infrastructure technicians
  • Car valet

Click here to see the list of vacancies.

Jet off to Cyprus from Nice

More information

  • Thursday 25 January 2024
  • 9.30 am – 3.30 pm
  • Business Centre – Nice Airport Terminal 1