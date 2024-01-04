Death of Professor Vincent Dor, Cardiothoracic Centre co-founder

Professor Vincent Dor was a leading figure in the world of medicine, both in Monaco and internationally - All rights reserved

The Professor invented the “Dor Procedure”, which contributed to his reputation on the international surgical scene.

His name was, and will remain, inextricably linked with the Monaco Cardiothoracic Centre (CCM) and the surgical feats performed there. Professor Vincent Dor, who co-founded the Centre with Doctor Jean-Joseph Pastor, passed away on 29 December at the age of 91.

“The Cardio-Thoracic Centre is in mourning,” said the CCM, recalling the distinguished career of Professor Dor, an internationally renowned cardiac surgeon: “For more than 35 years, he contributed to the development of the Principality’s medical prestige, by creating and developing an exemplary, standard-setting facility, exclusively dedicated to the medical and surgical treatment of cardiovascular and thoracic pathologies. We have lost a leading figure in Monaco, an exceptional practitioner and a visionary, a key figure in the Monegasque, Côte d’Azur and international healthcare world. The Centre, of which he was the passionate instigator, has been the pride of the Principality for several decades.”

Born in Marseille in 1932, Professor Dor studied medicine there. Appointed as an intern in 1955, then Professor of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery ten years later, he developed a love of cardiac surgery during a stint at Stanford University in the United States with Professor Norman Shumway.

On his return to France, he set about applying his new ‘Stanfordian’ knowledge to Marseille, before setting up the Department of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery at Nice University Hospital, at the Institut Arnault Tzanck, in 1972.

Thousands of patients treated in Monaco every year

Wishing to create an independent medical and surgical hospital unit dealing exclusively with cardiothoracic and vascular pathology, Professor Dor turned to Monaco, and more specifically to Dr Jean-Joseph Pastor, who was in charge of the cardiology department at the Princess Grace Hospital. The doctor was enthusiastic about the project, as were Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace.

Authorisation to create the CCM was granted in July 1984, and the 13,000 m2 centre was opened in April 1987. Inaugurated in November of the same year by Prince Rainier III and Princess Caroline, the CCM was also visited by Prince Albert II, who came to see the operating theatres and even watched an operation in progress.

Over the last 35 years, Professor Dor performed many surgical feats at the Centre. On 21 April 1987 in particular, he performed the first surgery using a heart-lung bypass machine, and on 30 May 1987, he carried out the first heart transplant in Monaco.

Vincent Dor also gave his name to a brand new procedure. More precisely, to a left ventricular reconstruction surgery for ischaemic heart disease post infarction, which contributed to his international renown. The Professor was even photographed mid-operation by the photographer Vanessa von Zitzewitz, who was making a book about Monaco at the time.

An iconic figure in Principality surgery, Professor Vincent Dor made it possible for the CCM to treat thousands of patients a year, from all geographical, social and cultural backgrounds, whatever the severity of their condition or their age.

The Monaco Tribune team sends its condolences to his family and friends.