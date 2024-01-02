Ireland seeks Honorary Consul for Monaco

The Irish Embassy in Paris is inviting applications for the honorary position © Unsplash

The Embassy of Ireland in Paris wishes to appoint a new Honorary Consul in Monaco in the coming months, and has invited applicants to send their expression of interest by 19 January 2024.

What does the Honorary Consul role entail?

The Honorary Consul serves to provide consular assistance and services to Irish citizens in Monaco on behalf of the Embassy, based in Paris. The new Consul’s role will also be to assist and support the Embassy in the continued development of the “strong economic, business and cultural relations” between the two countries.

As the term honorary implies, the position is not salaried, nor does it give rise to pension entitlements. However, there is an annual honorarium of €1125 and eligible communication costs are refunded. The Consul also retains 50% of any consular fees received, subject to certain limits.

Who is eligible?

Candidates should be current legal residents in Monaco. In addition, applicants “must be in a position to provide suitable premises for the Honorary Consulate.” On this point, further details can be provided by the Embassy on request (see below).

The Embassy also lists a number of “categories of person” who “cannot be considered”:

Those who hold a public or governmental position

Persons who may be unable to provide consular services because of other commitments

Individuals who are politically active

Persons with a real, apparent or potential conflict of interest.

How to apply

Expressions of interest, along with a CV, should be sent

To the Irish Embassy at administrationparis@dfa.ie

By close of business on 19 January 2024

Thereafter, a shortlisting process will begin, with “a small number of persons” subsequently invited for interview. Potential candidates will then be required to provide two written references and to complete a number of administrative forms including a security vetting form.

Questions should be addressed to consularparis@dfa.ie

It should be noted that an eventual appointment will be subject to the agreement of the Monaco authorities.