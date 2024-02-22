WEC: Vista AF Corse Ferraris’ livery supports Princess Charlene Foundation

Thomas Flohr and Francesco Castellacci will be each be driving one of the two Ferraris (Photo © Vista Jet)

The Italian stable unveiled the two Ferrari 296s that will take part in the World Endurance Championship (WEC), including the 24 Heures du Mans, at Milan Linate airport.

A special feature this season will be the inclusion of the Princess Charlene Foundation’s logo on the two vehicles that will be driven by Thomas Flohr, Chairman of Vista Jet, the world leader in private jet hire, and Francesco Castellacci.

Charles Leclerc and Gareth Wittstock present

As part of the partnership between the two entities, a donation will be made for every point the team wins during the championship, to help promote a healthy lifestyle and sporting values, with a particular emphasis on children’s safety.

Gareth Wittstock and Charles Leclerc were present in Milan (Photo © Vista Jet)

Gareth Wittstock, General Secretary of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, attended the presentation, along with Charles Leclerc and world high jump champion Mutaz Barshim, both ambassadors for the Foundation.

The Endurance World Championship kicks off on March 2 in Qatar.