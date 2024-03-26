Visitors from Middle East and America boosted Monegasque tourism in 2023

The Prince’s Government announced a positive result, and its strategy in the lead-up to the 2024 summer season.

The 2023 tourism report presentation, recently organised at the Grimaldi Forum by the Directorate of Tourism and Congress (DTC), brought together representatives from the Monegasque industry, in the presence of Pierre Dartout, Minister of State, and Pierre-André Chiappori, Minister of Finance and the Economy.

2023 showed a positive result for Monaco, with the hotel occupancy rate up by one point compared to the previous year, reaching 57%. The average room rate also increased by 3.5%, reaching €474 excluding VAT, reflecting a sustained demand for luxury as well as the Principality’s appeal.

The statistics show a diverse tourist clientele, with a noteworthy presence of visitors from the United States and the Middle East. In fact the USA came in second place behind France, closely followed by Italy, relegating the United Kingdom to fourth place.

Monaco among best European destinations in 2024

Guy Antognelli, Director of Tourism and Conventions, highlighted his department’s commitment, through the “Like Nowhere Else” campaign, to promoting responsible tourism. In addition, partnerships are gradually being established with airlines such as Air France, United Airlines, Lufthansa, China Airlines and British Airways.

Monaco is maintaining its standing as a popular tourist destination, offering not only a luxurious setting but also a commitment to sustainable and responsible tourism. Future projects promise to further strengthen this reputation and attract even more visitors.