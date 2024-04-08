2024 Environmental Photography Prize: online voting open

We’ll help you find the photos that are in the running, and explain how to vote for the photo of your choice.

As always, the 2024 award, organised by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has attracted the most incredible environmental photographs. Each illustrates one of this year’s six themes: “Humanity versus Nature”, “Change Makers, Reasons of Hope”, “Ocean Worlds”, “Into the Forest” and “Polar Wonders.”

There are photos of fauna and flora among the 36 magnificent images, selected by the jury from over 11,000 submitted. Voting is already open and you can pick your favourite until 14 April. The winner will receive the 2024 Public Award, as well as a cash prize of €500. The photographer’s picture will feature in the 2024 public exhibition on the Promenade du Larvotto until 30 July 2024.

To vote, just head over to the Public Award page on the Foundation’s website, select your favourite (warning, they are all fabulous) and confirm your choice.