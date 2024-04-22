Digital technology: a flourishing sector in Monaco

Monaco’s commitment to innovation and technology is bearing fruit.

Advertising

Monaco’s digital sector continued to grow in 2023. Monaco Statistics figures show that with 4.4% compared to the previous year, the number of companies in the digital sector has broken through the symbolic 1,000 barrier, with precisely 1,031 companies. In just 10 years, digital has grown by a staggering 73%.

Digital alone represents 947 billion euros in turnover, over three different fields. The biggest is advertising and communication, which represents almost half (49.4%) of those companies, followed by information and communication technologies (ICT) with 38.8% of companies and finally content and media, which accounts for 11.6% of the sector.

ICT is proving to be a real asset for Monaco’s digital economy, accounting for almost two thirds (63.1%) of total turnover and three quarters of the industry’s employees.

Unfortunately, gender equality is a long way off. The industry is predominantly male. Men account for three quarters of employees, especially in ICT, where fewer than one in four employees is a woman.

For more information: IMSEE focus