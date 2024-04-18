Flavio Briatore: “We will soon be opening a new restaurant in Monaco”

In an interview with the Italian version of Robb Report magazine, the successful entrepreneur talked about his restaurants and his return to F1.

‘Entertainment dining’ is the Monaco resident’s cool and trendy new concept. In an interview with journalist Penelope Vaglini, Flavio Briatore describes the restaurant as “a social place, made for connecting people.” However, unlike Michelin-starred restaurants, Briatore wants his customers to “feel at home, thanks to the staff and the DJ, who develop and orchestrate the evening’s energy in perfect harmony and synergy, getting all the customers involved.”

His recipe for success

According to the entrepreneur, the success of his restaurants comes at a time when nightclub attendance is declining, due in particular to successive lockdowns. Today, habits have changed and Flavio Briatore uses the same recipe in his Billionaire restaurants: a longer dinner between 9 pm and midnight, music that’s not too loud in the background so you can hear each other speak, alternating between the on-stage entertainment and exquisite dishes.

As for Crazy Pizza, the Majestas group’s new flagship, Flavio Briatore didn’t want it to be just another pizzeria. With pizzaiolos spinning their dough to music that is carefully chosen by a DJ, the Monaco resident has reinvented the concept and added a measure of entertainment.

Of course, the table service must be impeccable and the staff must be attentive. “Investing in hospitality is crucial. (…) It makes people feel at home and that’s our greatest satisfaction,” explains Flavio Briatore.

Flavio Briatore update after heart operation

A new restaurant in Monaco and his return to F1

The group’s expansion continues unabated, with Briatore revealing in the interview that he will be opening a number of new restaurants in the near future. Saint-Moritz, Dubai, New York, Miami… the list goes on. The good news is that a new establishment is due to open in Monaco, probably on Larvotto beach.

“It’s nice to be back in an environment that I consider my own and to be involved in major events,” said Flavio Briatore about his return as ambassador to Formula 1 in 2022. He is delighted with the newfound popularity of F1, “thanks to the advertising at the Miami and Las Vegas Grand Prix and the Netflix series.” He believes the young drivers who are active on social media like Norris, Leclerc and Russell have helped to make the sport accessible to young people.

Despite his success, the entrepreneur enjoys spending time with his son. “The time I spend with my son is my greatest luxury. No yacht, item or experience is as valuable,” says Flavio Briatore.