Formula 1 has officially announced that Flavio Briatore’s name will be on the organisation chart in 2022, in a role of ambassador in charge of developing commercial collaborations.

It wasn’t a secret any longer. While there had been persistent rumours that Briatore was returning to Formula 1, Briatore recently said he was “pleased and honoured to be able to continue to support the commercial and entertainment development of F1” a sport he “deeply loves” and which “has been such an important part” of his “professional life”.

Often linked to Formula 1 in recent months, particularly in a possible role as Fernando Alonso’s consultant within the Alpine team, the 71-year-old Italian businessman and Monegasque resident will definitely be making his comeback in the F1 arena.

A key figure in F1 in the 2000s

“Flavio Briatore, in his capacity as a long-serving ambassador for Formula 1, will continue to support us in building our relationships with existing and potential promoters and partners,” said a F1 spokesperson. He will help us develop commercial and entertainment collaborations at a time when Formula 1 is enjoying renewed media interest.”

Flavio Briatore joined the Formula 1 stables in 1988 with Luciano Benetton’s team. Director of the stable during the 1989 season, the Italian became a key figure in F1, in particular enabling Michael Schumacher to win his first two world titles in 1994 and 1995 and leading Fernando Alonso to his two world championship titles in 2005 and 2006.