Home advantage for Roca Team in Euroleague playoffs

The Roca Team took the win in its last regular season match in the Euroleague, at home

Their 89-85 victory against FC Bayern Basketball in the last regular season match in the Turkish Airlines Euroleague, meant the Roca Team finished third in the rankings and will therefore begin the playoffs at home.

Success for Sasa Obradovic, the Roca Team coach, and his players. Right from the tip-off of the 2023-2024 season, the goal of the Serbian coach was to at least get home advantage for the Euroleague play-offs.

Thanks to their win over Germany’s FC Bayern Basketball and with Panathinaikos having beaten Alba Berlin on Thursday night, ASM Basket placed third in the regular season, with a record of 23 wins and 11 defeats. So it’s official! The Roca Boys will entertain their future opponent at home, for the first game of the playoffs.

“I’m very happy with our Euroleague results this year, it’s a great success. We have encountered many difficulties. We’ve come up aganst incredible teams. It’s not easy to play a match against a team that had nothing to lose. We found a way to deal with the difficulties. Congratulations to my players, who also make me better. Whoever the opponent, and I don’t mind who it is, there will be no easy victory, it will be another physical fight. We learned from last year. We’ll have an even better mental approach. It’s been a long season, mentally and physically,” said Sasa Obradovic.

And that opponent will be Fenerbahçe (6th in the regular rankings), who lost their final regular season match to Olympiakos (5th).