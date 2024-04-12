Monaco's Best
In brief

Prince’s Carabinieri Company is recruiting

By Paul Charoy
Published on 12 April 2024
1 minute read
carabinier2
Five new recruits joined the Carabinieri in Spring 2023 - © Communication Department / Frédéric Nebinger
The 2025 recruitment drive is underway at the Prince’s Carabinieri Company. We tell you how to apply to join an institution that has been serving Sovereign Princes for over two centuries.

Advertising

Applying to be one of the Prince’s riflemen is no trivial matter, and there are several pre-conditions. You must:

  • be of French or Monegasque nationality
  • be aged between 19 and 27 on the day you enlist
  • be single (marriage is permitted at the end of the one-year probationary period)
  • measure between 1.80m and 2.00m (exceptions can be made depending on the skillset required)
  • have a clean criminal record
  • have no visible tattoos
  • hold a B-class driving licence for manual vehicles
  • be of CEM/DEM level (able to read music and proficient in an instrument) for musician applicants
Advertising »

If you meet all these criteria, you will then have to complete general knowledge tests, physical fitness tests, medical and psychological examinations and, finally, recruitment interviews.

The Prince’s Carabinieri Company states that candidates must demonstrate “a harmonious balance of physical, intellectual and moral qualities.”

If you think it’s for you, you have until Friday 5 July 2024 to apply! To do so, contact the Recruitment Office by e-mail at carabinstruction@gouv.mc or by telephone on 06 07 93 25 22 or 06 80 86 76 58.