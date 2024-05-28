Monaco's Best
Videos Podcasts
Events

Art takes to the streets in June at 2024 UPAINT Monaco festival

By Killian Masurier
Published on 28 May 2024
1 minute read
The Upaint festival is coming to the Larvotto beach promenade © Facebook/ FUSA
The Upaint festival is coming to the Larvotto beach promenade © Facebook/ FUSA
1 minute read

The Promenade du Larvotto will be transformed into an open-air gallery to host the eighth edition of the festival, from June 7 to 10.

Monaco is getting ready to host a unique celebration of street art, combining creativity and nature. The festival, inspired by our environment, promises a memorable experience for art lovers and enthusiasts. The Larvotto Promenade will be an impromptu canvas!

Artists from all over the world will come to fill the promenade with a style of art that is quite rare here. Their creations will captivate and inspire the many expected visitors.

Among the artists, some are well known in the street art world such as Alex (Canada), Andrew Tosh (Italy), Chanoir (France) and Cofee (France). So, whether you are a keen art lover or just curious to see what it’s all about, you are welcome to dive into the world of street art at UPAINT Monaco 2024.