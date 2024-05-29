CREM and CMB Monaco renew partnership

Both Monegasque institutions find the partnership mutually beneficial.

The Club des Résidents Etrangers de Monaco (CREM – Monaco’s Foreign Residents’ Club) and the CMB Monaco bank are officially renewing their partnership, which was first agreed in 2022. Their alliance reflects the mutual commitment of both two entities to support and promote the Principality’s international community.

For two years, CREM and CMB Monaco have been joining forces to enhance Monaco’s economic, social and cultural standing. The collaboration has already enabled CREM members to access high-end, personalised banking services, while CMB Monaco has strengthened its ties with the Prinicpality’s international community.

“We are delighted to continue our collaboration with CMB Monaco,” says Alexandre Boin, CREM’s Director. “This renewed partnership will allow us to continue to offer exclusive opportunities and benefits to our members.”

Francesco Grosoli, Managing Director of CMB Monaco, is equally enthusiastic: “The renewal of our partnership with CREM is testament to our unwavering commitment to supporting the Monegasque international community. Our clientele is resolutely international, and we are are determined to help them integrate and take part in local life.”