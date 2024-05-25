Luxury charter? Just count to one, two, RH THREE

The RH THREE yacht is available to charter in the Mediterranean © RH

The RH Design ethos is taking to the seas with RH THREE, a first-of-its-kind expedition yacht available for charter in the Mediterranean during the summer (and the Bahamas in winter).

With fine craftsmanship, exceptional materials and unparalleled amenities the 130-foot vessel is breaking ground in the field of custom-designed yachts. Built by RMK Marine in 2003 and completely retrofitted in 2021, it measures 38.72m (127 feet) long, and has a crew of 9. It accommodates up to eight guests in four cabins, for a minimum guest-to-crew ratio of one-to-one that guarantees an unparalelled service experience.

Where the exceptional is the rule

RH THREE also offers a curated culinary experience showcasing premium ingredients, as well as an onboard gym and extended swim platform with panoramic views, plus a full range of ‘toys’ (see below).

The Salon on the main deck is only one of several lounge and dining spaces, with a choice of indoors or out. The colour scheme is champagne, white, caramel and charcoal, with custom lighting by PSLab, in harmony with the yacht’s exterior.

The Salon on the main deck © RH

The primary cabin boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, with the ocean view reflected in luminous lacquered panels overhead. Quality textures and materials are everywhere, whether it is crisp Swiss percale bedding, handwoven cashmere throws or the ensuite bath with Italian Carrara marble finish.

The outdoor gym on the upper deck offers a range of exercise and fitness equipment to work off the fabulous food.

RH THREE’s highest point is the Sky Deck with its Sunset Terrace equipped with a generous daybed and teak fire table from which to admire the view.

Toys, toys, toys

Its bespoke 15-meter/50-foot expedition chase boat is unique to a yacht of its size, and is joined by two 6.5-meter/21-foot tenders.

The ‘toy chest’ includes sea bobs, paddle boards, carbon fiber kayaks, a wave runner, towable tubing, water skiing equipment, wakeboarding equipment and snorkeling gear

Summer rates start at €130,000 per week. Enquiries through your luxury yacht broker.