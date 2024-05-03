Manal and Armelle triumph in electric innovation category at Rallye Aïcha des Gazelles 2024

Representing Monaco Liver Disorder, Manal Faxelle and Armelle Médard spent two weeks driving across the southern Moroccan Sahara.

“Les Gazelles des Hauts de France” braved the challenges of the Moroccan desert and won the 2024 edition of the rally. Manal and Armelle beat their rivals hands down, finishing 148 penalty points ahead of the runners-up.

We met with them shortly before the race to learn about their expectations, and to understand what the competition meant to them. They were both clearly competitive, but Armelle insisted she was out to win, and that’s what they did!

Manal and Armelle off and running in Aïcha des Gazelles 2024

This was Manal’s second win in the electric category, and a first for Armelle, congratulations to the Gazelles from the North!