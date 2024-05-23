Maritime Affairs Department highlights safety and environmental issues ahead of Monaco F1 Grand Prix

The Port of Monaco will be secured and protected ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix © Communications Department - Stéphane Danna

The Grand Prix weekend begins this Friday, 24 May, creating enormous land and sea traffic in Monaco.

Each year, the Maritime Affairs Department (DAM) launches an awareness campaign to remind people of the dangers of marine pollution. A warning will be sent to sailors to warn them about “safe navigation and protection of the marine environment”.

A flyer will be distributed with all the necessary information for getting around more efficiently on the water during the Grand Prix. The document will also be sent electronically in order to reach as many people as possible, thanks to the SEPM (Monaco Port Authority) and the Maritime and Airport Police Division.

The DAM also warns that it will be present in protected areas for several reasons: “to enforce speed limits, monitor areas where sailing and anchoring are prohibited, regulate traffic in both ports and check water-taxi licences etc.”