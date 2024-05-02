“Turner, le sublime héritage”: Grimaldi Forum’s 2024 summer exhibition

38 oils on canvas and 40 works on paper were selected for the event - © Grimaldi Forum

An extraordinary journey into the world of the painter can be taken from July 6 to September 1, 2024.

In an original scenography covering more than 2000 m2, the exhibition will be an invitation to take a journey through Joseph Mallord William Turner’s sublime representations of the world, from his landscapes to the elementary explorations of light and atmosphere, of which he was a precursor and master.

As part of the largest loan of oil paintings ever made by the Tate collection, a selection of 38 oils on canvas and 40 works on paper, combining watercolours and gouaches, “will reveal Turner’s eminently sensitive and poetic conception of landscape, illustrating his innovative style and his qualities of abstraction unparalleled in the history of painting,” reads a Grimaldi Forum press release.

The 80 masterpieces presented will interact with some thirty works by modern and contemporary artists such as John Akomfrah, Edward Burtynsky and Peter Doig. Elizabeth Brooke, curatorial officer at the Tate, is responsible for the curatorship of this exhibition at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco.

Practical details:

From 6 July to 1 September 2024

Open daily from 10 am to 8 pm

Late opening on Thursdays until 10 pm

Pre-sales at 7 euros instead of 14 euros, until 30 June 2024.