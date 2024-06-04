Monaco's Best
In brief

Jet Lilium electric aircraft to fly over Riviera from 2026

By Killian Masurier
Published on 4 June 2024
1 minute read
By Killian Masurier
- 4 June 2024
1 minute read

Monaco will be an integral part of the Lilium network connecting the Principality to Nice, Sophia Antipolis, Cannes, Golfe de Saint-Tropez, Aix-en-Provence and Marseille in 100% electric aircraft.

Monaco is set to take a big step towards sustainable air mobility with the arrival of Jet Lilium in 2026. This revolutionary electric jet will connect several key destinations on the Côte d’Azur, in an environmentally-friendly alternative to traditional travel.

Franck Goldnadel, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Côte d’Azur Airports, is delighted with the news: “The collaboration with Lilium marks an important step in the transformation and decarbonisation of regional air mobility. Our territory provides a unique opportunity to fly over the sea in a direct connection to the major economic, cultural or tourist destinations.”