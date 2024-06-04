Jet Lilium electric aircraft to fly over Riviera from 2026

Monaco will be an integral part of the Lilium network connecting the Principality to Nice, Sophia Antipolis, Cannes, Golfe de Saint-Tropez, Aix-en-Provence and Marseille in 100% electric aircraft.

Monaco is set to take a big step towards sustainable air mobility with the arrival of Jet Lilium in 2026. This revolutionary electric jet will connect several key destinations on the Côte d’Azur, in an environmentally-friendly alternative to traditional travel.

Franck Goldnadel, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Côte d’Azur Airports, is delighted with the news: “The collaboration with Lilium marks an important step in the transformation and decarbonisation of regional air mobility. Our territory provides a unique opportunity to fly over the sea in a direct connection to the major economic, cultural or tourist destinations.”