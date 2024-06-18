Monte-Carlo Casino wins European Dealer Championship title for first time 

For the first time in its history, a Monte-Carlo Casino employee has won the European Dealer Championship, which was held in the Netherlands from 3 to 6 June 2024.

A total of 37 croupiers took part in the European Dealer Championship, an annual event that has been running for over 15 years, and for the first time ever it was a Monte-Carlo Casino employee who won the prestigious competition. Her name? Noémie Serra.

Noémie Serra, who started working on the tables in December 2018, represented the Principality against the elite of the profession from 21 different countries. She excelled in the flagship challenges such as English roulette and blackjack, as well as timed chipping (chip sorting), stack pushing, mental arithmetic, card dealing and chip cutting, where she also took first place.

” I’m very proud and honoured to have been able to represent the Monte-Carlo Casino and showcase our expertise at a European level. (…) It’s been an emotional couple of days, and we’ve had to deal with a lot of stress, but good training helped me to go into the competition with peace of mind. I’d like to thank our instructors (…) as well as my team-mate Jérémie, because it’s a team effort above all. (…) I’m very happy to finally take the cup home,” the champion said.

Another employee of the Société des Bains de Mer was not far off the podium, finishing eighth out of around thirty participants. Jérémie Bernardi started out in the trade in April 2017. It’s certainly a result Monaco can be proud of!