Exploring the Timeless Elegance of Château de Berne

Nestled in the picturesque heart of Provence, Château de Berne is a storied estate that gracefully marries history, luxury, and sustainability. This enchanting property, rich in heritage and beauty, has a legacy that stretches back to Roman times, serving as a testament to the enduring allure of French wine and hospitality.

Château de Berne’s historical significance is deeply rooted in its origins on the Via Aurelia, a vital Roman trade route that connected Italy to Spain, primarily used for the wine trade.

In the 19th century, Marius Estellon, a former naval officer, modernized the estate’s winemaking, setting the stage for its transformation into a luxury hotel in 1999. A decade later, Château de Berne earned the prestigious Relais & Châteaux label, solidifying its status as a premier destination for wine tourism and luxury accommodation.

The preservation of its historic charm with the incorporation of modern amenities has been masterfully balanced. The estate’s design ethos respects its Provençal roots, utilizing materials such as terracotta tiles and wood, while seamlessly integrating contemporary comforts. Guests can enjoy state-of-the-art appliances in the villas and discreet, mirror-effect televisions in the rooms, ensuring an experience that marries aesthetics with functionality.

The 34 rooms combine authenticity with a contemporary touch ©AnthonyLanneretonne

The General Manager of Château de Berne, Nouredine Fardad, expresses a deep-seated passion for hospitality, emphasizing the joy of interacting with guests and crafting unforgettable experiences. “This dynamic environment, steeped in history, offers daily surprises and challenges, making each day unique and rewarding” says Nouredine, “The opportunity to work alongside a diverse team further enriches the experience, fulfilling a lifelong dream of managing such a majestic property”.

Château de Berne is known for its exceptional wine production, a tradition that has flourished since Roman times. The estate spans 150 hectares of organically certified vineyards, producing exquisite red, white, and rosé wines. This commitment to organic farming, established in 2021, reflects the château’s dedication to environmental stewardship and the well-being of its workers. The winemaking process at Château de Berne is a harmonious blend of tradition and respect for the terroir, ensuring that each bottle embodies the estate’s unique characteristics.

What truly sets Château de Berne apart is its exceptional location within a 515-hectare estate, offering guests an unparalleled connection to nature. This idyllic setting serves as a playground for a variety of activities, including 100 kilometers of hiking and mountain biking trails, an expansive 800m² spa, three gourmet restaurants, and a wine-tasting cellar. The commitment to excellence and the dedication of the passionate staff ensure that each guest’s stay is memorable and personalized.

At the heart of Château de Berne’s culinary offerings is a commitment to eco-responsible, “locavore dining” a farm-to-table approach. The estate’s three restaurants champion sustainable practices, sourcing ingredients directly from on-site kitchen gardens. This guarantees fresh, seasonal produce, enhancing the quality of the dining experience.

Over 3000 m2, Vegetables, berries, fruit, herbs and flowers are grown using sustainable methods. ©HerveFabre

Le Jardin de Berne, the estate’s flagship restaurant, embodies a philosophy of “from bark to the soul,” with Chefs Louis Rameau and Eric Raynal utilizing every part of each ingredient to create innovative dishes. Their dedication to sustainable gastronomy has been recognized with a Michelin Green Star, a testament to their respect for nature and culinary excellence. Unique dining experiences, such as the chef’s table and the pass table, offer guests an intimate view of the culinary magic in action.

Sustainability rests at the core of operations. The estate has eliminated plastic use in its kitchens, emphasizes waste separation, and utilizes biodegradable alternatives. With a locavore approach and organically grown produce from three kitchen gardens, the culinary team minimizes waste and champions environmental responsibility.

Neslted in the heart of 515 hectares of unspoilt nature ©hiddencliffs

Château de Berne offers an array of activities tailored to diverse interests, from relaxation in the spa to exploration on hiking trails. Guests can partake in cooking classes, tennis, pétanque, or enjoy the property’s pools. The estate also hosts a variety of events, including a weekly brunch, musical evenings, and wellness sessions. Highlights include the annual Jazz à Berne festival and a charming Christmas market showcasing local artisans.

Looking ahead, the aim is to expand its villa offerings, providing guests with a blend of five-star service and complete privacy. The estate also seeks to obtain additional eco-labels, such as Clef Verte, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability.

Château de Berne stands as a beacon of luxury and tradition in Provence, offering an unforgettable blend of history, nature, and refined hospitality. Each guest is invited to immerse themselves in the estate’s rich legacy, where every detail is crafted to create a truly exceptional experience.

