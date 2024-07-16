Monaco's Best
In brief

Iconic Jimmy'z Monte-Carlo celebrates 50th anniversary, Prince Albert II and Charles Leclerc attend

By Agathe Chéreau
Published on 16 July 2024
1 minute read
50-ans-jimmyz-prince-albert-II
Prince Albert II alongside Camille Gottlieb, Stéphane Valeri, Chairman of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, Antonio Ierone, Head of Jimmy'z Monte-Carlo and Frédéric Darnet, Managing Director of Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel Resort © Loïc B. Photographie
By Agathe Chéreau
- 16 July 2024
1 minute read

It is one of the most legendary nightclubs in the world.

A Monegasque nightlife Mecca, Jimmy’z Monte-Carlo has been welcoming stars, DJs and revellers for 50 years. And the legendary Monaco club pulled out all the stops to celebrate this new milestone.

A number of celebrities were invited to the anniversary celebrations, starting with Prince Albert II, the Sovereign’s niece, Camille Gottlieb as well as Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc with his partner Alexandra Saint Mleux. The Monegasque driver signed a plaque under a neon sign that reads “I hope Jimmy’z is ready” in reference to the words he uttered in May just after he took the chequered flag at the Monaco Grand Prix. Influencers GMK and Seb Delanney were also in attendance.

On the decks, a special guest had the dance floor jumping until the early hours of the morning: Belgian DJ Lost Frequencies.

Charles Leclerc © Monte-Carlo SBM - Anatole Vialard • JIMMY'Z • Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc © Monte-Carlo SBM – Anatole Vialard
Charles Leclerc and partner © Monte-Carlo SBM - LOIC B. PHOTOGRAPHE • JIMMY'Z • Alexandra Saint Mleux Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux © Monte-Carlo SBM – Loic B.
Camille Gottlieb © Monte-Carlo SBM - LOIC B. PHOTOGRAPHE • JIMMY'Z • Camille Gottlieb
Camille Gottlieb © Monte-Carlo SBM – Loic B.

A 50 year long party

Launched in 1971 by “the Queen of the Night”, the famous Régine, Jimmy’z Monte-Carlo started out on the waterfront, where the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort now stands. In 1974 it moved to the Sporting Monte-Carlo and since the 80s, the most famous DJs in the world such as Bob Sinclar, Martin Solveig, Benny Benassi and David Morales have all mixed at the club. It’s hardly surprising, since it boasts a lush garden, a floating bar on a lagoon, outdoor tables and a private area dreamt up and designed by Philipp Plein.