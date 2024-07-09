Princess Caroline and daughter Alexandra of Hanover reward Inès Joly, winner of Monte-Carlo International Showjumping event

On Saturday, July 6, the Princely Family celebrated the incredible victory of France’s Inès Joly at the Monte-Carlo International Showjumping competition. Princess Caroline and her daughter Princess Alexandra of Hanover attended the most prestigious leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour.

The competition, which drew the best international riders to Port Hercule, reached its climax with the Longines Global Champions Tour ‘Grand Prix du Prince de Monaco’, a 5* 1.60m CSI. Inès Joly pulled off a real exploit in the majestic setting at the foot of the Rock.

At just 26 years old, Inès Joly, 294th in the world rankings, won on her faithful ten-year-old gelding, Ambassador Z. Against all the odds, she outclassed Austria’s Max Kühner, world n° 3 and leader of the circuit, to win the Grand Prix and 495,000 of the 1.5 million euros overall prize money. And so it was in Monaco that she scored the biggest win of her young career.

“It’s absolutely crazy! I just wanted to qualify for the Grand Prix. it’s unbelievable. To be in the jump-off on such a difficult course with a horse I’ve only known for a short time and up against the best riders in the world is incredible. Going into the jump-off, I just thought, go and give it your all, stay focused. The people around me told me that in any case I’d already won just by getting there.

I just took the necessary risks. I’m so proud of my horse. He flew over the jumps. If you had told me two years ago that I would win a 5-star Grand Prix… it wasn’t even a dream. I worked really hard for this,” said an emotional Inès Joly at after her round.

Princess Caroline, who has often presented the trophies with her daughter Charlotte Casiraghi, was accompanied this time by Princess Alexandra of Hanover. Together, they warmly congratulated the winner on the course.

The sensational victory marks a turning point in the young rider’s career, as she succeeds Julien Épaillard, the winner of the previous edition. The Monegasque audience, which turned out in force for the unmissable event, also celebrated the victory with unprecedented fervour.

Photo credits : Longines Global Champions Tour / Jorge Cunha.

