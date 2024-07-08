Princess Caroline makes appearance at Monte-Carlo International Showjumping competition for her charity, AMADE

Monte-Carlo International Showjumping competition features the Longines Pro Am Cup Monaco, the GCL and the Longines Global Champions Tour-Prince Albert II Grand Prix.

Princess Caroline wouldn’t have missed the 19th Monte-Carlo International Showjumping competition for the world! As every year, the high-profile equestrian event drew the world’s best riders.

After witnessing the first demonstration by Simon Delestre with Olga van de Kruishoeve, Roger-Yves Bost, the Rio Olympics team champion, American Jessica Springsteen, on Naomi van het Keizershof, Caroline of Hanover attended the famous Longines Pro-Am Cup.

Rider Simon Delestre, 10th in the Longines FEI World Ranking ©Longines Global Champions Tour / Jorge Cunha

The American Jessica Springsteen, musician Bruce Springsteen’s daughter ©Monaco Tribune / Astrid Berges

€27,000 raised for AMADE

At the end of the evening, the Longines Pro-Am Cup, created by Charlotte Casiraghi, took place on the Monte-Carlo International Showjumping course. With pairs made up of a professional and a young amateur, this event is mainly intended to support AMADE, the charity founded in 1963 at the initiative of Princess Grace of Monaco and now chaired by Princess Caroline.

Princess Caroline attending the Monte-Carlo International Showjumping competition where a cheque was presented to support AMADE ©Longines Global Champions Tour / Jorge Cunha

At the end of the two rounds, a cheque for €27,000 was presented to the child protection charity by Diane Fissore, president of the competition and Monaco’s Equestrian Federation.

Monaco’s Juliette Noghes took part in the Longines Pro-Am Cup for AMADE ©Monaco Tribune / Astrid Berges

As for the rankings, victory went to the pairing of young Italian Eleonora Sanna and Frenchwoman Inès Joly, competing for Fayat Monaco, ahead of Monaco’s Juliette Noghes and Felipe Coutinho Mendonca Nagata for Amade, who tied with Greece’s Milena-Maria Pappa and the Italian Emanuele Gaudiano who were competing for CTM.

