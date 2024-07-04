Princess Caroline inaugurates Roger Capron’s sumptuous ceramic decors

After several years’ work, Roger Capron’s creations are back at the Galerie des Salines.

The major inauguration was attended by Princess Caroline on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. She came to the Galerie des Salines to discover the works by Roger Capron.

Advertising

Produced in 1968 by the French artist, these multi-award-wining ceramics of aquatic animals, were originally 29 in number.

Princess Caroline attends joyous awards ceremony at Pavillon Bosio

A vast restoration project

As part of the redevelopment at Larvotto beach, in September 2019, a mammoth project was undertaken to refurbish the twelve glazed terracotta panels that were on site. They were removed, restored, and relocated. Fish, seaweed and crustaceans once again clad the premises under the Larvotto promenade.

The restoration work was overseen by several governement departments: Public Works, Cultural Affairs, the Heritage Institute, the Estates Administration and the New National Museum of Monaco (NMNM).

A large part of Roger Capron’s artistic heritage is featured on the French Riviera, and not only in Monaco. Other architectural ceramic works by the famous 50s ceramist can be seen at the Cannes Ferry Terminal and in the Byblos hotel in Saint-Tropez.