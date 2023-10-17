AMADE celebrates 60th anniversary in Monaco

AMADE, chaired by the Princess of Hanover, is active in several countries abroad. © AMADE

The Association Mondiale des Amis de l’Enfance (AMADE – Worldwide Association of Children’s Friends) organised a dinner and show on the theme of childhood.

A few months ago, the charity that was created by Princess Grace showcased its key projects aimed at helping children around the world, at a special annual conference to mark sixty years in action for the charity. With a lovely evening event to celebrate.

About a hundred donors invited

“AMADE currently supports more than 200,000 people, which is a real source of satisfaction (…) that we would like to share with our donors,” Jérome Froissart, AMADE’s Secretary General, told Monaco Info. On Saturday, around a hundred of these donors were invited to join the charity’s President, the Princess of Hanover, to enjoy a meal conceived by double Michelin-starred Chef Marcel Ravin, and presented in a unique fashion at the different tables.

Children & Future, helping children around the world for nearly 25 years

“My idea was a nod and a wink to childhood memories (…) I tried to take it to a gastronomic level (…) with plays on words, flavours and textures,” said the Blue Bay Chef. All on the theme of the evening, childhood, and the five AMADE programmes: “Dignity for Women”, “Civil Status for All”, “The Energy of Hope”, “Capoeira for Peace” and “Unaccompanied Migrant Children”.

The event raised over 685,000 euros, which will be used to support the charity’s activities.