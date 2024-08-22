Palermo-Montecarlo 2024: Monegasques in the running for victory

This superb race takes some fifty boats between the islands of Sicily, Sardinia and Corsica, and finishes up on the mainland in Monaco.

While some, like Noam Yaron, swim across the Mediterranean, others prefer sailing. On Tuesday, around fifty crews set off from Palermo for the Palermo-Montecarlo regatta, in post-storm conditions, with grey clouds giving way to clearer skies.

The race’s 19th edition is organised by the Circolo della Vela Sicilia in collaboration with the Yacht Club de Monaco and the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda. Three members of the Monegasque club are competing: Andrea Statari, Paul Basson and Tristan Le Brun.

Palermo and Monaco are 500 nautical miles apart. Some have already reached the finish line, taking just two days, such as Lucky and Blackjack 100, skippered by Tristan Le Brun. His yacht had previously won the race, in 2015, under the name of Esimit Europa 2, in a record time of 47 hours, 46 minutes and 48 seconds.

A leading trio from the outset

At the start of the race and as they rounded Capo Gallo, an area renowned for its fickle winds, the crews were faced with some crucial tactical choices, in particular whether to stay in the centre of the Tyrrhenian Sea or head towards Sardinia to make use of the coastal breezes.

As the fleet made its way towards the Porto Cervo gate, early favourites began to emerge. Lucky, skippered by American Bryon Ehrhart, quickly took the lead, closely followed by the pre-race favourite, Black Jack 100, and Balthasar.

You can follow the race, and keep track of competitors, live on the website. The prize-giving ceremony will take place on Sunday at the Monaco Yacht Club, where the prestigious Angelo Randazzo and Giuseppe Tasca D’Almerita trophies will be awarded to the winners in compensated time and real time.