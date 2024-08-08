Paris 2024: Prince Albert II visits French team at Olympic Village

Prince Albert II with some of the French Olympic Committee staff in charge of the French team at the Olympic Village © Stéphan Maggi/ Monegasque Olympic Committee

In the midst of the excitement of the Olympic Games in Paris, Prince Albert II paid a visit to the French team at the Olympic Village, showing his support for the French athletes and his interest in the exceptional facilities set up for this historic event.

The Sovereign, whose commitment to sport and frequent participation in Olympic competitions are well-known, was warmly welcomed by André-Pierre Goubert, Director of the Olympic Department of the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF), and Jackson Richardson, Chef de Mission for the French delegation.

Together, they toured the areas reserved for the French athletes in the Olympic Village, highlighting the considerable efforts made to provide the best possible environment for athletes.

The Sovereign paid tribute to the CNOSF staff © Stéphan Maggi/ Monegasque Olympic Committee

Located close to the Monegasque team, the three buildings that are reserved for the French athletes, one of which is shared with the Belgians, are a model of comfort and functionality. The 518 beds available (485 main and 33 additional beds) testify to the Village’s impressive capacity.

The facilities are designed to encourage maximum performance, providing athletes with the comfort they need to focus on their goals.

A rooftop with a breathtaking view of Paris

The highlight of the visit was discovering the terraces that the French delegation has access to. The most impressive, located on top of the highest building in the Village, the “RoofJack” — a contraction of rooftop and the name of former French handball champion Jackson Richardson — offers a 360-degree panoramic view of the French capital.

The unique space allows athletes to relax and be inspired by the beauty of Paris, adding a touch of magic to their Olympic experience.

Prince Albert II with Jackson Richardson on the “RoofJack” which was named after him, and which offers a 360-degree view over the whole of Paris © Stéphan Maggi / Monegasque Olympic Committee

The Prince’s visit reaffirms not only the close ties between Monaco and France, but also the importance of creating an environment of support and motivation for athletes, essential to their success at the Olympic Games.

The Sovereign adds his name on the wall of peace

The Prince also made a symbolic gesture by signing the Olympic Village peace wall, following the example of the Monegasque delegation’s members. The powerful act of solidarity and fraternity has been carried out by athletes of different nationalities and cultures, such as American-Palestinian swimmer Valérie Tarazi and Israeli footballer Niv Yehoshua.

Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, recalled the crucial role of athletes as ambassadors for peace, stressing the importance of unity and cooperation to spread a message of global peace.

In these times of tension and conflict, the athletes’ voice is a call for harmony and mutual understanding.

The Sovereign signed the Olympic Village Peace Wall, a powerful act of solidarity and brotherhood © Stéphan Maggi/ Monegasque Olympic Committee

