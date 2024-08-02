Paris 2024: Prince Albert II talks about visit to Olympic Village

The Saint-Denis Olympic Village welcomed a very special visitor on Monday 29 July: Prince Albert II. The Monegasque Sovereign paid a visit to his delegation, spending an informal moment with the athletes. He shared his impressions.

During the visit, Prince Albert II visited the accommodation where the Monegasque athletes are staying during the Olympic Games. The Sovereign took the time to chat with the athletes, coaches and coaching staff, demonstrating his unfailing support since the start of the competition.

The morning ended with lunch at the Olympic Village restaurant, an opportunity for friendly, informal discussions.

As he shared his impressions, Prince Albert II stressed the importance of the time spent talking to and supporting the athletes, reaffirming his commitment to Monegasque sport on the international stage.

“It’s a beautiful village. I had already seen several presentations on it through the International Olympic Committee. There are a number of fantastic buildings. These structures will also be used after the Games. I think it’s very functional, very well laid out.

These buildings were erected in a beautiful setting that was a former industrial area, which is often the case in other cities, making it possible to redevelop certain neighbourhoods. Everything has been thought out for the athletes’ stay and preparation, with training centres right in the Village itself, which is a very good thing.

This is where all the delegations rub shoulders, which means there are lots of opportunities for new encounters and time spent together, which is part of the beauty and unique experience of the Games.” he said after his visit.

The Sovereign with the Monegasque delegation © Photo Stéphan Maggi/ Monegasque Olympic Committee Prince Albert II visited the Olympic Village on Monday © Photos Stéphan Maggi/ Monegasque Olympic Committee Prince Albert II chatted with members of the “red and white” delegation, here with Marcel Pietri (judo coach), table tennis player Xiaoxin Yang and Yunli Schreiner (table tennis coach) © Photo Stéphan Maggi / Monegasque Olympic Committee During the tour of Monaco’s accommodation © Photo Stéphan Maggi/ Monegasque Olympic Committee Prince Albert II had lunch with the Monegasque delegation at the Village restaurant © Photo Stéphan Maggi / Monegasque Olympic Committee

