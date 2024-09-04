4th Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina addresses environmental issues

A number of stakeholders in the sector meet at the event to discuss environmental issues in marinas - © Communication department / Michael Alesi

The international event came to a close on 23 September at the Monaco Yacht Club.

The two-day event was packed with conferences, networking and presentations for the 250 maritime industry professionals and many investors who came to meet innovators at the Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina event, organised by Monaco Marina Management. Their common goal is to modernise maritime facilities and make them more sustainable.

“Tomorrow’s yachting must be intelligent and sustainable. Maritime facilities have to adapt to new needs, and this event will help to highlight these changes,” said José Marco Casellini, CEO of M3.

The aim of the event, supported by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, Extended Monaco, UBS, MB92 Group and Bombardier, was to highlight the importance of technological innovation and cross-sector collaboration in meeting today’s environmental challenges.

Award-winning innovations

The programme for the fourth edition included three conferences addressing the challenges and solutions within the sector. The first, moderated by Captain Gino Battaglia, President of the Italian Yacht Masters association, addressed the role of technology in optimising unique marina experiences. Pascal Ferry, Deputy Director of IMSEE, explored the challenges of financing the sustainable development of marinas, and finally, marina specialist and designer Oscar Siches brought together professionals from the sector to highlight the need to apply the principles of regenerative architecture to marina design.

The event concluded with recognition of the most outstanding projects. The Student Architecture prize was won by Cornelia Bosman from the University of Pretoria and the Professional Architecture prize went to STRUCTURELAB in Germany. ARROGANT ARCHITECTS were the People’s Choice, while the Jury’s Favourite was SETUR MARINAS KAS. ALCUDIAMAR was awarded the Marina prize, CLEAN SEA SOLUTIONS received the start-up prize and ECOCEAN took the scale-up award.