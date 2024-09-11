Prince Albert II, Flavio Briatore, Robbie Williams, Charles Leclerc… all attend unforgettable evening at Yacht Club de Monaco

Guests at the private party on Flavio Briatore's yacht after the Ferretti event at the YCM © Instagram Flavio Briatore

There was a perfect blend of yachting, music and glamour on Saturday 7 September at Monaco’s Yacht Club. The Ferretti group held its annual private event there, combining an exclusive yacht preview with a fiery performance by British superstar Robbie Williams. A unique concert surrounded by the world’s most beautiful boats and the international elite.

It was a mild Mediterranean evening in Monte-Carlo, the setting for a spectacular performance by the legendary British artist Robbie Williams. Suspended above the sparkling waters of the harbour, the stage seemed to float among the luxury yachts, giving the event a dreamlike setting. Williams electrified the 600 guests, a carefully selected group of influential figures from all over the world, with his indomitable energy and planetary hits, including Rock DJ.

Prince Albert II attended the exclusive event, along with celebrities such as Formula 1 drivers Charles Leclerc and George Russell, entrepreneur Flavio Briatore, designer Domenico Dolce and actor Pierfrancesco Favino, fresh from the Venice Film Festival.

Robbie Williams © Groupe Ferretti Robbie Williams © Groupe Ferretti

The Ferretti Group’s jewels: 7 world premieres unveiled

The music may have set the mood, but the real stars of the evening were the yachts. Groupe Ferretti , the world leader in luxury yachting, unveiled its fleet of 37 boats, including seven world firsts. These included the eagerly-awaited Custom Line Navetta 38, a bespoke yacht designed to redefine comfort at sea, and the Pershing GTX80, a bold embodiment of the GTX generation.

Each model, from the innovative Riva El-Iseo – the brand’s first electric boat – to the high-performance cruiser wallywind110, is a technical feat and a tribute to maritime elegance.

Guests had the privilege of exploring the fabulous vessels on private tours, and even test runs at sea, for a total immersion in the world of floating luxury.

A Michelin-star dinner to top off the evening

But seeing and hearing weren’t the only senses that were being spoiled! Antonio Mellino, recently awarded his third Michelin star, had concocted an exclusive dinner for the guests. Each of the gastronomic creations served during the evening was a tribute to haute cuisine, adding an extra touch of refinement to an already exceptional night.

An exclusive after-party on Flavio Briatore’s yacht

As if the Robbie Williams show wasn’t enough, the evening continued in a more intimate and private setting. Flavio Briatore, always at the centre of the most exclusive events, welcomed a number of VIP guests on to his personal yacht.

Among those attending the after-party were Formula 1’s CEO Stefano Domenicali and the two drivers. Robbie Williams also joined the party, joking with Briatore in a relaxed atmosphere. “Party on the boat with friends,” wrote the Italian entrepreneur in the caption to his Instagram post.

The evening was all about elegance and entertainment, and once again proved that Monte-Carlo remains the world’s capital when it comes to luxury and exclusivity.

