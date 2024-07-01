Flavio Briatore returns to Formula 1 as Executive Advisor at Alpine

Flavio Briatore, new Executive Advisor at Alpine and Luca de Meo, Managing Director of Renault © Flavio Briatore via Instagram

The former General Manager of the Benetton Formula 1 teams from 1988 to 1997 and Renault from 2000 to 2009, Flavio Briatore, is officially back in motorsport. On 21 June, the French Alpine team announced the Italian’s appointment as Executive Advisor.

Four drivers’ titles thanks to Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso, three constructors’ titles with Benetton and Renault, and 47 victories in total… Flavio Briatore has already enjoyed a glorious career in Formula 1.

Today, the 74-year-old is making his return to the paddocks by becoming Executive Advisor to Luca de Meo, Managing Director of the Renault Group, which owns the BWT Alpine F1 Team. The news was announced by the French manufacturer just before free practice for the Spanish Grand Prix.

In the role, Briatore will be responsible for strengthening Alpine’s technical teams, notably at Enstone (chassis/aero) and Viry-Châtillon (engine). He will also oversee the recruitment of engineers and other talent to optimise the track team’s performance.

Alpine is currently struggling with only five points in the manufacturers’ standings and a seat to fill for 2025 when Esteban Ocon leaves at the end of the season.