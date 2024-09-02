YCM’s young sailors take on French Youth Championship

They tried to sail to glory on the course off La Rochelle.

The ‘Championnat de France Espoirs 2024’, organised by La Rochelle Nautique and the Fédération Française de Voile (French Sailing Federation), came to an end on 27 August 2024 after several days of competition. A total of 600 youngsters, aged 13 to 25, competed in 12 categories, including a delegation of six young sailors from the Yacht Club de Monaco’s sports section.

Finishing just behind Ulysse Raison (YC Cannes) and Victor Frere (YC du Calaisis), young Monegasque Noah Garcia took third place in the ILCA 6 (Boys). He took advantage of lighter weather conditions on the last day of racing to take the bronze medal. He was the only one of the three young sailors on the final podium to have won two of the eleven races.

Other promising results

The young Monegasque Louise Debeaumont caused a sensation by finishing 9th in ILCA 6 (Girls). In the 8th leg, she finished in 2nd place against more experienced competitors. In the boys’ category, young Gabriel Superina finished 38th.

Paolo Ghione, head of the YCM’s Competition section, commented the results: “The week concluded on an extremely positive note. Our youngsters showed exemplary determination and fighting spirit in the face of very strong competition. Their results are the result of our team’s hard work and potential. We are proud of their journey and look forward to seeing what they can do next season.”