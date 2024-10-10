AS Monaco unveils iconic official photo for 2024-2025 season

The official AS Monaco photo for the 2024-2025 season! © AS Monaco

As the season gets off to an exciting start, AS Monaco has published its official photo for 2024-2025, taken in a prestigious setting: the Prince’s Palace, along with Prince Albert II and the club’s President Dmitry Rybolovlev. It was a golden opportunity to photograph the players who will carry the hopes of Monegasque fans onto the pitch for this particularly memorable season, since it marks the club’s centenary!

Adi Hütter’s men have had a spectacular start to the season – with an impressive record of 6 wins and 1 draw – and the team is sitting pretty at the top of Ligue 1. Their Champions League campaign also got off to a promising start, with an emphatic win over Barcelona and a draw against Zagreb.

According to the French sports daily L’Équipe, this success is due to a stable squad and successful signings. New players have brought fresh blood to the team, while preserving essential cohesion. Bringing in young talent alongside experienced players creates a perfect balance, conducive to top-level performances, writes the paper.

A symbolic photo in the Cour d’Honneur

The official photo ceremony took place in the Cour d’Honneur (ceremonial courtyard) at the Prince’s Palace, a setting steeped in history. Alongside Prince Albert II and President Dmitry Rybolovlev, the entire team – from Managing Director Thiago Scuro to coach Adi Hütter, his three deputies Klaus Schmidt, Christian Peintinger and Damien Perrinelle, and goalkeeping coach Frederic De Boever – posed on the majestic horseshoe staircase.

The players proudly wore their red and white diagonal shirts, a strong symbol of the Monegasque identity, as the club’s photographer captured the moment.

© AS Monaco

A season to savour

The official photo reflects what promises to be an exciting season. With the centenary as a backdrop, every match will write a page of history. Supporters can look forward to a thrilling adventure and, who knows, perhaps some spectacular successes that will make this historic year even more memorable.

The Monegasque club is ready to do battle, and do the Principality proud. As L’Équipe points out, the combination of a solid squad and slick play makes AS Monaco a serious contender in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League. So stay tuned, because this is just the beginning!

You can download the official 2024-2025 season photo from the club’s website.