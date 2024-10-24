Monaco hosts world’s first yachting industry summit

The first World Yachting Summit will be held in Monaco from 15 to 17 April 2025 © WYS

For the first time, experts, engineers, visionaries, enthusiasts, institutions and leaders in yachting and superyachting will be meeting in the Principality.

A major new event is due to be added to the yachting calendar: the World Yachting Summit (WYS). And it’s Monaco, and more specifically the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort, that has been chosen for the inaugural edition.

From 15 to 17 April 2025, the industry’s key players will meet to discuss the major challenges facing the future of yachting and draw up action plans. Networking, plenary conferences, sessions in parallel covering four major themes (Business Perspectives – Paradigm Shifts; Tourism and Yachting – Recipes for Success; Technological Advances – Target Zero Emissions; Future Challenges – Reinventing Yachting) as well as evening events will all be happening at the WYS.

“A key feature of WYS is the open nature of its programme overseen by the editorial team. Participants are invited to submit proposals that can be incorporated into the programme as keynotes, case studies or round tables,” explains Laurent Pérignon, Head of Development and Content at WYS.

The launch is the result of a strategic partnership agreement signed with Monaco Marina Management. Its ambition is “to help clients & authorities create or transform marinas into nautical lifestyle centres, combining performance, aesthetics and sustainability, at the service of the surrounding communities and for the promotion of yachting destinations,” says the press release.

The challenge is cross-sector knowledge sharing and the promotion of international expertise for participating companies. And in keeping with its international vocation, the following edition of WYS will be held in Dubai, in the spring of 2026.