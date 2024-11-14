Decoration advice for Monaco’s National Day

Monaco Town Council has some tips for you in the run-up to the festivities.

The local authority is inviting Monegasques and residents to decorate their facades, windows and balconies to “demonstrate their attachment to the Princely Family and the Principality.” The Town Council has two pieces of advice:

Advertising

When it comes to flags, the red part must always be above the white.

For pennants and banners, looking from the outside, the red part must be to the left of the white.

Over 500 flags flying in the Principality

The Monaco Town Council staff still have a few days to install flags and banners between now and 19 November, the start of the festivities . Two teams, a day and night shift, are working in turns across the Principality. The day shift is responsible for installing some of the decorations by hand or using a ladder. The night shift is responsible for anything that involves using a cherry picker.

Concerts, drone show, giant stockfish lunch… for Monaco’s National Day

In all, the Municipal Technical Departments will be installing approximately 600 banners, 550 flags and 90 pennants across the city. Installing all these decorations requires over 150 different operations. Everything will be taken down from 10 December.