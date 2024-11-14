European Week for Waste Reduction: workshops, games and events to reduce food waste

The press conference to announce the launch of the EWWR took place on Wednesday morning © Communication department / Stéphane Danna

A village will be set up on the Promenade Honoré II to celebrate the European Week for Waste Reduction.

Food waste is out of taste! A simple slogan that lays the foundations for the European Week for Waste Reduction (EWWR), which will take place from 16 to 24 November 2024. This is an opportunity for everyone to rethink their waste and take simple steps to reduce it.

This year, Monaco is setting up an “EWWR Village” on the Promenade Honoré II. It will be open free of charge from 9 am to 6 pm on 20 and 21 November. The aim of the event is to raise public awareness about the challenges of sustainable resource management and food waste, which amounts to 1.3 billion tonnes worldwide, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation, and represents 8 to 10% of greenhouse gas emissions.

Monegasque institutions and non-profits in the village

The village will bring together a variety of players involved in waste reduction. Among them, the Société Monegasque d’Assainissement will be running a “Waste Frieze” workshop , with the mural helping visitors understand the impact of waste on the environment, as well as an escape game about recycling. Ecoscience Provence will be presenting alternatives to disposable packaging and promoting the circular economy, while the Société Protectrice des Animaux will be collecting donations for its animal shelters.

Culinary workshops are also planned, such as the one at the Princess Grace Hospital, where a chef will be presenting low-waste recipes. The Lycée Rainier III and the Association du Cordon d’Or will be running a zero-waste cookery workshop to raise awareness about more responsible consumption. Finally, the Ecopolis Monaco Association will be leading a treasure hunt on the theme of waste and a workshop on how to reuse food scraps to make syrups.

The full programme can be found on the Your Monaco app.