Monaco public holidays in 2025

Some of these are the same as in France, while others are specific to the Principality.

Let’s remind ourselves that, unlike in France, if New Year’s Day, May 1st, Assumption, All Saints’ Day, Prince’s Day or Christmas fall on a Sunday, the following next day becomes a statutory holiday.

Official calendar of public holidays in Monaco in 2025

Wednesday 1 January: New Year’s Day

Monday 27 January: Saint Devota

Monday 21 April: Easter Monday

Thursday 1 May: Labour Day

Thursday May 29: Ascension

Monday June 9: Whit Monday

Thursday 19 June: Corpus Christi

Friday 15 August: Assumption

Saturday 1 November: All Saints’ Day

Wednesday 19 November: Prince’s Day

Monday 8 December: Immaculate Conception

Thursday 25 December: Christmas Day

Holiday pay

Public holidays that fall on a non-working day

Payment is obligatory for these days. Employees who are paid on an hourly or daily basis, or on a piece rate/performance-based rate, must be given the salary that they would have received if they had been working on that day. Public holidays that fall either on the employee’s weekly rest day or on a normal working day that is a non-working day for a particular company, or when part of the day is not usually worked by that company, are also paid.

Payment for a statutory public holiday will only be due if the employee has been present in the company the day before and the day after the public holiday, unless their absence was for exceptional reasons (such as a medically certified accident or illness and some special family circumstances).

Working on Public Holidays

When an employee has to work on a statutory public holiday, he or she is eligible for payment corresponding to the work undertaken:

Either payment equivalent to their salary

Or a paid day’s leave in compensation

Public holidays during paid leave

When a public holiday falls during a period of paid leave, it is not counted as part of the total days of paid leave.