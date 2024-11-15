Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene give out traditional Monaco Red Cross Christmas parcels together
It is an end-of-year tradition for the Sovereign and his wife, Princess Charlene.
In the run-up to National Day on Tuesday 19 November, the Princely Couple visited the Monegasque Red Cross headquarters to distribute gourmet food parcels, as they do every year.
Chaired by the Sovereign, the Monegasque Red Cross helps the Principality’s most underprivileged senior citizens as part of its wider remit.
It’s now a well-established tradition, with Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene giving out the packages put together by the Monegasque non-profit. The Prince and Princess spent a pleasant time chatting and making memories with the beneficiaries.