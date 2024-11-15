Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Photos

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene give out traditional Monaco Red Cross Christmas parcels together

By Théo Briand
Published on 15 November 2024
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene with the recipients © Communication department - Manuel Vitali
By Théo Briand
- 15 November 2024
It is an end-of-year tradition for the Sovereign and his wife, Princess Charlene. 

In the run-up to National Day on Tuesday 19 November, the Princely Couple visited the Monegasque Red Cross headquarters to distribute gourmet food parcels, as they do every year.

The parcels all lined up and ready to give out  – © Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

Chaired by the Sovereign, the Monegasque Red Cross helps the Principality’s most underprivileged senior citizens as part of its wider remit.

© Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

It’s now a well-established tradition, with Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene giving out the packages put together by the Monegasque non-profit. The Prince and Princess spent a pleasant time chatting and making memories with the beneficiaries.

© Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

