Prince Albert II pays poignant tribute to victims of Great War

The Monegasque Sovereign put his personal stamp on the ceremonies to mark the 106th anniversary of the 11 November 1918 Armistice, in Compiègne, northern France, paying tribute to the soldiers and victims of the First World War. Accompanied by his nephew Pierre Casiraghi, he took part in several memorial events, stressing the importance of the duty of remembrance and family legacy.

Prince Albert II spent the 11 November ceremonies to commemorate the Armistice in the company of a number of distinguished figures from Compiègne, including Philippe Marini, the town’s mayor, and Marie-Claire Carrère-Gée, Minister Delegate responsible for Government Coordination. The Sovereign Prince took part in the official ceremony at the Clairière de l’Armistice, a historic location in a clearing in the forest of Compiègne.

Advertising

Accompanied by his nephew Pierre Casiraghi, the Prince paid tribute to the soldiers who fell in the First World War, in the presence of the Oise Département’s Prefect, Catherine Séguin, and the geopolitical journalist Renaud Girard, guest of honour at the ceremony.

Visit to the Armistice Memorial: an act of remembrance

The Sovereign’s great-grandfather, Prince Louis II of Monaco, fought in the First World War, volunteering to sign up with the French army. He distinguished himself in particular during the Battle of the Chemin des Dames, a tragic and deadly event during the war. The family history strengthens Prince Albert II’s personal connection to the events of 1914-1918.

After the ceremony, the Prince went to the Armistice Memorial, where he signed the town’s and Memorial’s Visitor Books, in the famous carriage where the armistice of 11 November 1918 was signed. Princess Grace also signed the Visitors’ Book, in 1973. Today, the Sovereign represents continuity in the Princely Family’s commitment to preserving the memory of the Great War.

Moving testimonials in the Visitors’ Books

Prince Albert II left strong and symbolic messages in the Visitors’ Books. In the Compiègne Book, he wrote: “To the town of Compiègne, which history has shaped as one of the great symbols of France, from royalty to the Republic, via the Second Empire. With my gratitude for its renewed hospitality, enabling us to remember the centuries-old shared destiny that connects the Principality of Monaco to your country.”

At the Rethondes Memorial, the Sovereign wrote: “Following on from my visit during the centenary year, on 6 December 2018, and as a symbol of family loyalty and personal attachment to rememberance of the Great War, the matrix of the 20th century, I wanted to attend a November 11 commemoration in the Rethondes clearing. The strength of the date undoubtedly adds to the symbolism of the place of remembrance.”

Over 400 local children also took part in the ceremony.

Photo credits:© Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

Prince Albert II of Monaco rewards planetary heroes in Monaco