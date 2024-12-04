Attempted murder in Monaco: Man stabbed, suspect quickly arrested

The victim was quickly taken to the Pasteur hospital in Nice and is now in a stable condition © Communication department / Manuel Vitali

A man was found with serious stab wounds in the Moneghetti neighbourhood of Monaco, on Sunday 1 December, A suspect was quickly arrested. Here’s what we know today.

On the evening of 1 December, at around 9.30 pm, Monaco’s Police Department was asked to respond following a call from a person who had discovered an individual ” bloodied, lying on the ground, but conscious, in the street” near Square Lamarck, as reported by Monaco-Matin and confirmed to us by Morgan Raymond, Monaco’s Deputy Public Prosecutor.

The victim, who works in the Principality and lives in Beausoleil (France), had stab wounds to the abdomen and thigh, according to Mr Raymond.

Emergency care and stabilised condition

Quickly attended to by emergency services, the victim, aged around forty, was taken to the Pasteur hospital in Nice, where he underwent emergency surgery. “His condition is now stable and he is out of danger,” confirmed the Deputy Public Prosecutor.

Suspect quickly arrested

The police soon identified a “French resident” who was arrested a few moments later in Monaco. He was taken into custody for attempted murder and is now under investigation.

The investigation, led by the judicial police, is still ongoing. Authorities are trying to determine the exact circumstances of the violent attack.

