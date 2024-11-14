Robbery in Monaco: four luxury watches worth almost €40,000 recovered

It was all over in just five minutes © The Watch Project Monaco

Monaco Matin reports that the robbery took place on the afternoon of Tuesday 12 November 2024.

After the spectacular multi-million euro robbery of Monaco Watch Company on 29 May, The Watch Project was the target of a recent break-in in the Principality.

The incident took place in the jeweller’s shop at 23 boulevard Princesse Charlotte at around 5.25 pm on Tuesday. Monaco Matin explains that a man, his face uncovered, stole four luxury watches, threatening the manager with a handgun. “As the manager of the premises went to fetch a certificate of authenticity, the individual followed him and threatened him with a weapon,” Monaco’s public prosecutor’s office told Monaco Matin. The value of the stolen goods is estimated at almost €40,000.

After using a taser on the manager of The Watch Project, the man fled on foot towards Beausoleil, via the Crémaillère. The manager raised the alarm and the individual was arrested in rue Jules Ferry by the French town’s municipal police a few hours later.

“The watches have been recovered,” Deputy Public Prosecutor Morgan Raymond told Monaco Matin. Nice’s public prosecutor, Damien Martinelli, has not yet commented on the case…